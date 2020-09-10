Bri Teresi Sizzles In Blue Bra And Bright Red Lips For Sexy New Photo

Bri Teresi was a total bombshell in a new update she shared with her 1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 10. The Maxim model uploaded a sultry photo in which she rocked a sexy lingerie top and bright red lips.

The photo consisted of a close-up shot of Teresi, framing her from the waist and up. She posed in front of a painting hanging on a cream-colored wall – an indoor location that created an intimate setting for the shoot.

Teresi struck a proud pose, leaning her torso to the right while kicking her hips to the left. Her arm was slightly apart from her body, allowing the viewer to see her slender waist and toned upper body. She fiercely glanced at the camera, drawing attention to her hazel eyes. She puckered her lips, which she enhanced with a deep red shade of lipstick. Her luscious blond hair was brushed back and to the side as her loose waves fell onto her shoulders and chest.

Teresi completed her killer look with a purplish-blue bra, which featured an underwire structure that pushed against her chest. It had a tiny cut-out in the middle with a silver detail. A thick elastic band wrapped around her ribcages. The letters printed on it suggested the lingerie was from Honey Birdette, which Teresi often wears in her Instagram posts.

In the caption, Teresi reminded her fans that the power of red lips cannot be overstated. She also revealed that the photo was taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Jentrie Bently.

The post has garnered more than 2,000 likes and over 100 comments within just a half-hour of being posted. Instagram users wasted no time in sharing their reactions, most of which focused on Teresi’s overall beauty and sex appeal.

“‘A good photograph is one that communicates a fact, touches the heart and leaves the viewer a changed person for having seen it. It is, in a word, effective,'” one user said, quoting the late American photographer Irving Penn.

“Beyond everything.. more than mesmerising,” replied another fan.

“It’s those eyes you gotta watch out for,” raved a third one.

“You are excessively attractive,” a fourth one chimed in.

