Arianny Celeste Bares Cleavage In Mustard Monokini For The ‘Last Days Of Summer’

Arianny Celeste showcased her cleavage and changing body in a sexy monokini while enjoying the last days of summer in a recent Instagram post.

In the shot, the mother-to-be seemed to glow as she enjoyed the bright sunlight that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. She stood in the middle of a green field with lots of trees and tall grass in the background. Arianny wore a mustard monokini that featured a deep v-neck lined with beige lace that revealed her ample cleavage. The one-piece laced up the side to her waist, showing off her curvy hips and backside, and the long tie hung down her shapely leg. In the pose, the expecting mom cradled her growing baby bump gently with both hands, and she leaned her head back with her full lips and eyes closed.

Arianny wore her long highlighted brunette locks straight, and the layers cascaded down her back swept away from her face. She accessorized the monokini with several necklaces. The longer one hung nearly to her waist past her chest with a clear crystal. The shorter piece stopped before her bosom, and it had a smaller, darker crystal. Her wrist sported a bracelet, and she had several rings on her fingers.

In the caption, Arianny tagged Taylor King as the photographer, and her followers showed her a lot of support as her due date grows closer. More than 7,700 Instagram users hit the like button, and dozens also took the time to shower the model with positive comments, including lots of flames that indicated they thought she looked hot in the post.

“You look so gorgeous, and this flower is about to bloom,” noted a follower who added a sun emoji.

“You are looking so gorgeous, beautiful, stunning, amazing, perfect, glow, and happy,” a second Instagram user enthused, adding red hearts, roses, and a kiss smiley to complete the compliment.

“Absolutely beautiful, you are, Arianny. This picture brings a whole new meaning to Mother Nature,” declared a third fan of the UFC octagon girl.

“Baby girl, you are so beautiful. This picture is sublime, and you look radiant,” wrote a fourth devotee who used several hearts, suns, and heart-eyed cat emoji.

Arianny has treated her followers to plenty of glimpses of her changing body throughout her pregnancy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her bump while wearing a cute white and blue one-piece with strategic cutouts that provided extra glimpses of her cleavage and growing tummy.