Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Abs In Latest Instagram Post

Jilissa Zoltko showcased her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram share, which she shared with her 767,000 followers on Wednesday, September 9. The American model wore a skintight fitness set in the two-photo update.

Jilissa sported a beige two-piece set from a brand called Bo and Tee. It included a long sleeve crop top and body-hugging cycling shorts. The bra boasted a scoop neckline that dipped low on her ample chest, showing a nice view of her decolletage. The garment was a bit loose on her arms but had a snug fit on her breasts that made her voluptuous cleavage look more prominent. The length of the clothing allowed her to showcase her chiseled abs and taut tummy.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body like a glove. The waistband clung to her slim waistline, obscuring her navel from view. The skintight shorts helped emphasize her hourglass figure. The color of her ensemble suited her nicely.

In the first pic, Jilissa was standing outdoors in front of a building in her sexy outfit. She held her drink with one hand as she posed in the middle of the frame with her legs apart. The influencer popped her right hip as she looked to the side with a big smile on her face.

The second snap showed Jilissa in a similar stance. This time, she looked straight into the lens, smiling brightly at the photographer. Her eyes twinkled, and her skin appeared flawless in the shot. Apart from the building, a big tree was seen in the background.

Jilissa kept her accessories minimal and wore her favorite Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, a bangle, and a ring. She also had her nails painted with white polish. Her golden locks were untied and styled in loose waves.

In the caption, Jilissa mentioned something about coffee, adding a relevant emoji. She also tagged Bo and Tee — both in the post and the picture.

The latest upload has earned a lot of praise from her social media fans, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Fans and some fellow influencers hit the “like” button over 21,300 times and left more than 220 comments on the titillating post. Countless other followers were short on words, opting to drop a string of emoji instead.

“You have the best smile and teeth! You are so beautiful, it hurts,” one of her admirers commented.

“I want coffee to make me look like this,” wrote another fan.

“We share the same love and passion for caffeine. I am in love with your beauty,” gushed a third social media follower.