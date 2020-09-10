Chuck Norris Sues Drug Company For Using His Name, Image To Sell Erectile Dysfunction Meds Without Permission

Actor Chuck Norris has sued a company for allegedly using his name and image to shill erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs without his permission, TMZ reported. His wife, who was also featured in the alleged scam ads, has also sued the company for dragging her name into their pitch as well.

In court papers, Norris’ wife, Gena, claims that back in June she saw an ad, made to look like a legitimate news article, with the attention-grabbing headline, “A Tragic End Today for Chuck Norris.” Users who click the link are then taken to a website with another headline, spoofed to look like it came from Fox News, that reads, “Big Pharma In Outrage Over Norris’ New ED Product…Chuck Kicks Back With This!”

Also allegedly contained within the phony article are false claims about the action-movie star, such as that he “revealed his new Erectile Dysfunction cure on the Dr. Phil Show.”

Users who clicked on that page were finally taken to where they could order the product Norris was supposedly endorsing: Provitra, a substance that, like Viagra, supposedly treats ED.

The problem, the Norris’ allege, is that neither of them gave permission for their names or likenesses to appear in the company’s advertising, nor are they receiving any compensaion.

Jerry Markland / Getty Images

In the suit, which names the companies Bio-Molecular Solutions and Biogenetics as possibly being behind the scam ads, the couple ask the sellers to stop making false representations about them. They’re seeking unspecified damages.

Further, the couple note that this is not the first time they’ve had to battle over their brand being used to shill ED treatment without their approval. They tried to stop a similar scam in 2019 — and it worked, at least, for a while.

As for Provitra, unbiased information about the product has proved hard to find.

No drug listed by that name is included in the Physicians’ Desk Reference, a compendium of information about every prescription and over-the-counter drug available, and a copy of which is in every physician’s office in the country.

Similarly, a write-up about a product called “Provitra-Keto” on Web Health Buzz notes that the substance’s manufacturer is clouded in uncertainty; that it contains certain herbal extracts found in other “health supplements” of dubious usefulness; and that it makes some startling claims, such as that users will have increased stamina and better erections.

“This formula is scam… look elsewhere because this one is going to waste you big time,” the website noted.