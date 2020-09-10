Kate Gosselin Speaks Out After Son Collin Alleged His Father Jon Was Abusive With Him: ‘I Am Horrified’

Jon Gosselin is under scrutiny after one of his teenage sons alleged that his father recently had been abusive toward him. Reports detail that an investigation into the incident has been initiated, and now his ex-wife Kate Gosselin is making her feelings about the situation known.

According to People, this situation was sparked by a now-deleted Instagram post that 16-year-old Collin Gosselin recently shared. The teen called his dad a liar in the post he originally shared last week. He went on to allege that the day before, Jon had gotten physical with him.

“I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough,” Kate said in a statement acknowledging the situation.

Jon allegedly punched Collin in the face after an upsetting discussion in the car. He is also said to have kicked the boy in the ribs when he was on the floor.

A source for the outlet explained that the confrontation happened after Collin was screaming and swearing at Jon in the car. Once they returned home, the teen allegedly threw a heavy bottle of liquid at his dad’s vehicle and dented it.

From there, the source indicated, Jon put his son in a headlock, punched him in the nose, and then kicked him in the ribs. The 16-year-old called the police, who apparently did respond to the scene.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The media outlet confirmed that Kate was notified by the local division of Child & Youth Services that an investigation had been started. People noted that they reviewed the report and that while Jon was not specifically named, the details matched the allegations that Collin previously detailed.

No charges or citations have been filed, and Berks County District Attorney John Adams stated that this was the only incident they were aware of at this point. Kate, however, is not happy about that.

“I do not want this buried, swept under the rug or minimized… Do not return my child to an abuser’s home. Jon needs to be charged with a crime,” Kate insisted.

This was not the first time that Collin ended up in the spotlight in the midst of tensions between his parents. The teen lived away from his family for about two years due to what his mother insisted were significant special needs.

Things changed toward the end of 2018 when Collin was released from the facility and moved in with Jon and his sister Hannah. This past spring, the teenager said that Jon had always had his back, and suggested that he had no interest in smoothing things over with his mom.

It does not appear that Jon has commented on this incident publicly, nor did he respond to People’s inquiries for comment. Kate said that her understanding was that her son was removed from his dad’s house when these allegations emerged and that he hadn’t yet returned.

“I am horrified that this man is the father of my children. I don’t want my children to be associated with someone who loses his mind because his car got dented,” Kate insisted.

At this point, it’s not clear what comes next for Collin or his parents in this scenario.