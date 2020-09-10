Valeria Orsini Shows Off Major Cleavage In Skimpy Black Workout Top

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini captivated thousands of social media users on Thursday, September 10, when she shared some eye-catching new images of herself. She took to Instagram to share the content with her 4.3 million followers.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — was photographed outdoors for three images. Valeria stood in front of a large blue installation as she took center stage in two of the three frames.

She switched between two candid poses that showed off her figure. One image displayed her up close, and the other from farther away. She exuded happy vibes as she smiled widely for the first snapshot. In the second, she sipped on an Adrenaline Shoc Energy drink. Her eyes averted the camera’s lens in both images. The third snapshot displayed the energy drink can on its own.

Her long, highlighted hair was pulled back and styled into a single braid that cascaded down her back.

The model’s killer curves seemed to stand out most as she flaunted them in a stylish and athletic ensemble.

She opted for a sleeveless, black top that was designed with a zip-up front. The sporty garment was tight on the model and highlighted her chest. Valeria revealed a view of cleavage as she left the number mostly unzipped. The piece also highlighted her toned core as it was quite cropped.

Valeria teamed the top with a matching pair of black bottoms. The skintight pants looked to be made out of a stretchy material and showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière.

She finished the look off with two necklaces and a pair of earrings.

In the caption, the stunner motivated fans to get “fired up,” telling them “the day is yours.” She further promoted Adrenaline Shoc Energy and tagged their Instagram handle.

The series was instantly met with support and approval from users, amassing more than 7,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 180 followers took to the comments section to bombard Valeria with compliments on her body, her beauty, and her choice of attire.

“Looking insanely fit,” one user commented.

“You are so beautiful,” another fan added.

“That beautiful smile,” a third individual wrote, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji.

“Beautiful and pretty Miss Valeria,” a fourth follower chimed in.

