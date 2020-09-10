‘KUWTK’ Producer Ryan Seacrest Reveals There Are No Spinoffs Currently Planned

Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Ryan Seacrest revealed that there are currently no spinoffs in the works amid the surprising news of the show’s cancellation. Ryan spoke with ET Wednesday while promoting the iHeartRadio Festival. Even though the show already has several spinoffs — like Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Life Of Kylie, Dash Dolls, Khloe & Lamar and Rob & Chyna — Ryan explained that he and E! network have not discussed any new spinoffs yet.

“I don’t know the answer to that. We have not crossed that bridge yet. I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t a spinoff in the future. There just aren’t any in the works right now.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

Unlike Caitlyn Jenner, Ryan reportedly was involved in the decision to cancel the series. He revealed that the Kardashians struggled with letting KUWTK go.

“In talking to the family, this was a very, very hard decision for them to make. I know, even before and after the announcement came out, they were emotional.”

Apparently, the decision was mutual. The series dropped in ratings over the last several years and was no longer a sure thing for E! Network the way it used to be. Supposedly, the Kardashians also wanted more money for the show, which the network wasn’t inclined to give them. Some reports have stated that Kanye’s mental health struggle was also a deciding factor.

Ryan shared that Kris Jenner ultimately felt that this was the exact right time for the Kardashian era to end. He reminisced about how far the Kardashians have come since the start of the franchise. He also declared that KUWTK changed the entertainment industry forever.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host recently talked about how proud he is of how far the franchise itself has come. According to The Daily Mail, he reflected on KUWTK’s cancellation on his talk show, telling Kelly Ripa that it all started with a camcorder from Best Buy and a family barbecue. The franchise certainly has come a long way since it initially aired on October 14, 2007.