Rachel Ward Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Satin Mini Dress

On Thursday, September 10, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 617,000 Instagram followers. According to the geotag, the photos were snapped at the Manchester city center, located in Manchester, England.

For the photoshoot, Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging sage green satin mini dress. The garment put her incredible curves and lean legs on display, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the dress with a matching blazer, which gave the look additional sophistication. Both pieces were from the newly released Missé X Misspap collection.

The model accessorized with a small white purse, hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring worn on her middle finger. She also pulled back her long blond hair in a low bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Rachel sat with her legs crossed on a backless stool in front of a white wall. She placed one of her hands on her waist, as she grazed the back of her head with her fingers. She focused her attention on the photographer, with a sultry expression on her face. The social media sensation altered her position for the following photo by tilting her head and bringing her hand down to touch the strap of her purse.

In the caption of the post, Rachel made reference to the color of her ensemble. She also advertised for the Missé X Misspap collection.

Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Stunning my gal,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Perfect beauty,” added a different devotee, along with three clapping hands emoji.

“She is very pretty,” remarked another admirer.

“[W]oah so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Rachel is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a ruched skintight mini dress. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.