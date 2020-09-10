‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Bends Down On The Green, Showcasing Her Cleavage In A Skintight Top

Social media star Paige Spiranac sent the pulses of her 2.8 million Instagram followers racing after posting a busty picture where she showcased her cleavage. Spiranac first rose to fame as the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” and the setting for the new photo was appropriately a putting green.

For the occasion, Spiranac wore a red top, and the bright color highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The garment was a strapless silhouette, revealing Spiranac’s toned arms and shoulders and giving the pro golfer a full range of motion for her swing. It also featured a low scooped neckline that offered her fans a generous view of the stunner’s décolletage. Last but not least, the top was made from a spandex-like fabric and it clung to the curves of her body.

Spiranac coupled the top with a pair of black bottoms. Though the golfer’s pose obscured most of the garment, the fabric folds around her hips suggested that it was a tennis-style skirt. It had a very short hemline, and as a result Spiranac’s long and lean legs were on full display.

The Instagram star completed the outfit with a pair of white golf shoes with black patent leather detailing at the tip.

Spiranac composed her hair into a half-up, half-down style. Her wavy blond locks cascaded down past her shoulders, with a few escaped wisps beautifully framing her face. She completed her look with a pink manicure and a bright red lip to match her ensemble.

In her caption, Spiranac joked that she had coordinated her outfit to match her putter, which had a black base with a red grip. Spiranac added that she was excited about playing with her new club, and was pleased that she was sinking more putts from the 10 to 15 foot range.

The pro athlete completed her note by urging followers to get a well-made putter, and even offered fans a free fitting with any purchase from Club Champion.

Fans loved the new upload, awarding the shot over 26,000 likes and more than 415 comments within just 40 minutes of posting.

“Obviously the focus of this one is the new putter,” teased one fan, emphasizing his cheeky joke with a wide eyed emoji.

“You know you’re gonna have a good round when your outfit matches your clubs,” sympathized a second.

“Stunning as always. Wonderful person, and fabulous athlete,” gushed a third.

“Absolutely perfect,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with three hearts and a fire symbol.

This is not the first time that Spiranac has recently dropped jaws on social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she wowed her followers after modeling a fringed mini skirt on the course — earning over 136,000 likes in the process.