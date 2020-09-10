Halsey Flaunts Bombshell Bod In A Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Halsey cranked up the heat on her Instagram page on Thursday with a smoking-hot new upload that saw her showing some serious skin. The post hit her page just moments ago, but have already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The September 10 update included a total of three slides, two of which featured the “Bad At Love” singer relaxing poolside in an itty-bitty bikini. She snapped the first photo selfie-style as she laid across a plush lounge chair, squinting one eye as an apparent reaction to the bright sun.

In the second snap, the 25-year-old held a smoothie in her hand as she sat on her knees in front of the camera, which was positioned at an upward angle to capture a full-length look at her flawless figure. The final slide of the upload featured an adorable kitten sitting on the side of a gravel pathway, seemingly staring back at the camera with a fierce gaze.

The furry feline certainly earned some attention from Halsey’s fans, but not as much as the singer herself, who looked hotter than ever in a leopard-print bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included a low-cut top with thin straps that showcased the star’s toned arms, shoulders, and ample cleavage. It had a tie-front closure that created a small cutout in the middle of its cups, added another glimpse of her voluptuous assets to the tantalizing scene.

On her lower half, Halsey sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her sculpted thighs and curvy hips as she worked the camera. It also featured a thin, strappy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The Grammy nominee completed her look with a floppy white hat, which nearly covered her face entirely at one point in the photo series. A pair of gold hoop earrings peeked out from underneath the headwear as well, giving her barely there look a hint of bling.

Fans wasted no time in showering the songstress with love for the latest addition to her Instagram page. It has amassed over 308,000 likes within 20 minutes of going live, as well as thousands of comments and compliments.

“The most gorgeous ever,” one person wrote.

“You are truly beautiful, hun,” praised another fan.

“How does it feel to be perfect?” a third follower asked.

“A GODDESS,” added a fourth admirer.

Halsey has shown off her bombshell bod a number of times on social media. Earlier this summer, the starlet shared another series of snaps that saw her showing some serious skin in a strapless one-piece swimsuit. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 2.5 million likes and 21,477 comments to date.