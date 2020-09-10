AEW Rumors: Reported Backstage Details On How Long Miro, AKA Rusev, Has Signed With Company For

According to Fightful Select, by way of WrestlingNews.co, Miro has signed with AEW for the foreseeable future.

The report stated that negotiations between both parties had been ongoing for a while, and the star formerly known as Rusev has reportedly signed on for the long term.

The deal will also allow Miro to compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling, with the exception of shows that take place in the United States.

The Japanese promotion recently launched a North American offshoot, and AEW presumably doesn’t want its stars wrestling for a potential competitor in the same country. As the report highlighted, the brand will start running shows in North America after COVID-19 settles down.

The deal appears to be similar to that of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho’s. Both wrestlers have deals in place that allow them to move between the two promotions and tend to participate at events such as the G1 Climax and Wrestle Kingdom.

He will also be allowed to take some independent dates. This could include shows in the United States, as several performers who are employed by the promotion regularly compete on the national independent scene whenever their services aren’t required by Tony Khan.

The company’s light schedule means that the wrestlers have more time to ply their trade elsewhere. Officials also afford them more freedom than they’d get with other mainstream promotions, some of which want their roster members to be exclusive.

AEW was linked with Miro since he was released by WWE. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Cody Rhodes revealed that he was interested in bringing the former United States Champion into the fold.

According to Rhodes, his locker room and television experience, along with the fact he’s drawn money on a grand stage, made him an appealing prospect.

Miro made his debut on last night’s episode of Dynamite, revealing himself as Kip Sabian’s best man for his upcoming wedding. During his promo, the former WWE superstar threw some shade at its old company by bashing Vince McMahon’s proverbial “brass ring” concept.

The fans in attendance responded with a “Miro Day” chant, referencing his previous “Rusev Day” persona. The gimmick was over huge with the fans at its peak, but WWE officials didn’t push him as a result.

His arrival marks the latest ex-WWE performer to join the roster since being released from McMahon’s promotion. FTR, Matt Cardona, Brodie Lee, Tay Conti are among the other talents to recently join the ranks.