Holly Sonders Shares Sneak Peek At Her Ample Bosom In All Denim

Model, TV host and former golf pro Holly Sonders uploaded another sizzling selfie to her popular Instagram feed on Thursday, September 10. With her latest offering, the 33-year-old Golf Channel and Fox Sports alum sported a retro, all-denim look. And while the outfit allowed for more coverage of her taut, attractive physique than in a majority of her posts, Sonders still offered her admirers a sneak peek at her ample bosom through her unbuttoned jacket.

In the accompanying caption, Sonders referenced feeling “Abercrombie,” and noted a distinct 2003 vibe. However, her throwback style seemingly did little to dissuade her 479,000 followers, as the post’s comment thread became littered with positive replies and words of affirmation in short order. Several fans even reveled in their mutual love and nostalgiac feelings for Abercrombie & Fitch.

“Just went in that store to reminisce yesterday,” said one commenter, which prompted Sonders to reply “their cologne was everything.”

“Hi Holly. You look amazing as usual!” opined another admirer, who also relayed a wish to play a round of golf with her.

“I love my Crombie hoodies,” wrote another fan. “Still smell like the store.”

“Look at them dreamy eyes,” raved a fourth user.

Sonders’ alluring face and statuesque frame were captured from the top down in the self-portrait as she appeared to have held her device above her head while snapping the photo. As a result, her curly, brunette locks, bright eyes, glossy lips and other seductive facial features were shown in extensive detail. The high angle of the shot also made possible the aforementioned peek at her perky bustline.

Although Sonders was wearing a long-sleeved, denim jacket to match her stonewashed jean shorts, the garment had been left unbuttoned at the top for the picture. This allowed for the inner side of her right breast to be completely visible in the shot. While photo may have maintained its “safe for work” status as the front of her jacket folded over the top of her breast in the front, its size, shape and tone were all revealed in the sultry snap.

Further down the photo’s frame, Sonders’ slender, toned thigh was well-exhibited on the same side as she elevated the leg with her knee bent to complete the provocative pose.

Sonders’ latest social media share was already making waves as of this writing, having notched more than 1,500 likes in well under an hour. Words of praise for the sexy look continued to flow in the comment thread as well.

As shared by The Inquisitr the previous day, Sonders allowed her pert backside to be the focus of her last post, as she appeared in little more than a white bodysuit.