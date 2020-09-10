Brit Manuela Shows Off Amazing Curves In Skimpy White Lingerie

Influencer Brit Manuela sent plenty of hearts racing on social media on Thursday, September 10, when she shared three sexy new photos of herself. She took to Instagram to share the update with her 1 million followers, and it quickly gained attention.

The 26-year-old internet sensation and lingerie model was photographed in a bedroom. Brit took center stage as she sat on a bed directly in front of the camera. Numerous products from Bali Body, an Australian skincare and sun-care company, were placed next to her.

Her poses were similar in all three photos, though she changed her head and hand placement slightly in each one. She directed her strong gaze into the lens in most of the photos and pouted in all of them, exuding a seductive vibe. Her long, brunette hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in messy, natural-looking waves.

Brit’s flawless figure was on display as she showcased her killer curves in a very revealing lingerie set.

The model’s bra was white and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment’s cups called attention to her assets as they were designed with both sheer and lace material and exposed a great deal of cleavage and sideboob.

Brit teamed the number with a matching pair of panties that covered only what was necessary for decency. The skimpy, high-rise briefs highlighted her curvy hips and pert derriere. The side-straps were pulled up far past her hips, drawing the eye to her toned core.

She finished the look off with a pendant necklace.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Brit promoted Bali Body in the post’s caption, calling the bundle her “favorite.”

The update was met with a great deal of approval from users, accumulating more than 9,000 likes in less than an hour after going live. More than 500 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, her good looks, and her choice of skimpy attire.

“So pretty angel,” one Instagram user commented.

“I’m in love, oh my god,” a second admirer chimed in.

“How are you so beautiful queen,” wrote a third fan.

“Love this set! So cute,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a number of gray-heart emoji to their statement.

The beauty has shared a number of jaw-dropping photos with her fans this week. Earlier today, she stunned users when she posted some snaps in which she rocked a revealing blue bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That popular post has received more than 37,000 likes, so far.