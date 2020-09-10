Devin Brugman Sizzles In High-Waisted Jeans & Light Blue Cropped Halter Top

Devin Brugman showcased her svelte figure in a denim and blue ensemble with a series of two photos while declaring that she is delighted to be on a girls’ trip to what she referred to as heaven in her latest Instagram story.

In the first shot, Devin stood in front of a cactus and a gorgeous calm pool with a palm tree and a white building in the background that reflected in the water. She stood looking away from the camera with her body angled toward one side, and her long brown hair flowed over her shoulder in soft, beachy waves. The model wore high-waisted light wash jeans with no hem and a slit in the side seams to create a wide-leg look. Black, high-heeled sandals peeked from beneath the pants, showing off her manicured toenails. She paired them with a light blue halter top with intricate stitching that showed off a hint of her cleavage and sideboob. A small black bag and sunglasses served as accessories for the sexy outfit.

The second photo featured Devin looking toward the camera. She had a big toothy smile, and she leaned slightly forward with her thumbs hooked inside her front pockets. In the caption, she declared her happiness and tagged Las Ventanas Al Paraíso, which is a resort beside the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, Mexico. Fans shared a lot of love for the swimsuit designer. More than 8,700 hit the like button to express their appreciation, and dozens of Instagram users also took the time to leave a positive comment for Devin.

“Gorgeous and so jealous right now! That place looks magical,” gushed one follower along with a red heart-eyed cat smiley.

“Happy smiles are the best smiles. I’m obsessed with your outfit,” a second fan exclaimed, adding a red heart-eyed emoji.

“Woah, what a beautiful resort, and you look lovely. I love those jeans on you! They are the perfect cut,” declared a third devotee who added a heart to complete the comment.

“Devin, yay to traveling again! We must have just missed each other. That is my favorite hotel! I hope you have the best time. I love that outfit,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding a diamond.

