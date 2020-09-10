‘The Walking Dead’ Star Brighton Sharbino Rocks A Daring Swimsuit In Stunning Modeling Photo

Brighton has become a popular Instagram influencer.

Brighton Sharbino rose to fame on The Walking Dead, and she’s since become a massive social media star. The 18-year-old influencer often shares modeling photos with her 989,000 Instagram followers, and her latest look was a bit more daring than some she’s worn in the past. She was photographed rocking a swimsuit with a revealing design.

In the caption of her post, Brighton tagged the Instagram account for Boutine L.A., the swimwear brand that designed the bathing suit. The garment featured the label’s signature red X on the left upper chest. The sleek one-piece fit like a glove. It was a cream color that wasn’t much lighter than Brighton’s fair complexion. The slight contrast brought out the golden tones in her glowing skin.

The maillot had slinky spaghetti straps and a deep scooped neckline that displayed the model’s smooth decolletage. Cutouts on the sides bared even more skin, but the swimsuit’s most eye-catching design detail was its high-cut leg. The leg openings rose up to Brighton’s hip bones, and they were also rather wide. This accentuated her curvy hips while also elongating her legs. The cut put her shapely thighs front and center in the photo.

Brighton wore her thick brunette hair pushed over to the right side so that it hung over that shoulder. The ends looked a bit damp. She tilted her head to the side and gazed at the camera as she held her hands up in front of her stomach. This revealed that she was sporting long manicured fingernails that almost matched her bathing suit.

The actress posed in a pool with dark brown tiled sides. She stood in thigh-deep aqua water that added a bright pop of color to the image. The out-of-focus background included a mass of green trees, included a few palms.

Brighton shared her stunning photo on the same day it was announced that the show that gave her acting career a big boost is officially ending in 2022. On The Walking Dead, she played Lizzie Samuels, a mentally disturbed girl who murdered her own sister. Her dangerous behavior led to one of the series’ main characters, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), making the difficult decision to shoot her in the head so that she wouldn’t kill again.

Brighton is still acting these days, and her profile as an influencer seems to be on the rise. In a photo that can be seen here, she’s pictured hanging out with a group of popular social media stars that includes Charly Jordan, Tayler Holder, Teala Dunn, and Indiana Massara.

Brighton’s latest modeling shot is also proof of her growing popularity — it has amassed over 76,000 likes and 1,000 comments since it was initially uploaded.

“Looking so pretty,” read one message.

“Damn! You’re so gorgeous,” added another admirer.

“Goddess of beauty,” said a third fan.