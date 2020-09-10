Qimmah Russo Showcases Cleavage And Curves In Scanty Workout Ensemble

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo motivated thousands of social media users to head to the nearest gym after she posted two new pre-workout photos on Thursday, September 10. The bombshell shared the content with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed inside a hallway. Qimmah took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera and struck two poses at different angles.

In the first image, she was facing forward as she held up a bottle of Oxy-Shred, a fitness supplement manufactured by EHPlabs. She smiled slightly and directed her soft gaze into the camera’s lens. In the second photo, she posed from her left side and propped her booty out. She smiled more widely in this frame, emitting a happy vibe.

Her long raven locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Qimmah’s killer curves stood out as she showcased her fit physique in revealing athletic attire.

The model opted for a sporty top that was designed by EHPlabs. The garment featured red detailing, a mesh material body, and two thin straps, which went over her shoulders and down her back. Qimmah wore the skintight garment without a bra, accentuating her assets. The piece’s plunging neckline exposed a view of cleavage. The cropped number also highlighted her toned core as it reached just below her chest.

She teamed the top with black shorts. The formfitting bottoms showed off her curvaceous hips and bodacious backside.

In the post’s caption, Qimmah revealed that she loves to “jump start” her mornings as soon as she wakes up. She also tagged EHPlabs’ Instagram handle.

The series was received a great deal of support by fans, amassing more than 4,000 likes in just 30 minutes after going live. Dozens of followers also took to the comments section to shower Qimmah with compliments about her figure, looks, and outfit.

“So gorgeous and beautiful,” one Instagram user commented, adding several blue heart emoji to the end of the sentence.

“You are a serious beauty with such a wonderful smile that brightens that my eyes and my spirit,” a second admirer chimed in.

“That second picture is extremely hot,” added a third fan.

“Always my favorite,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Qimmah has taken to social media to show off her body in a number of eye-catching posts this week. Just yesterday, she shared an image of herself in a skimpy cut-out dress and transparent heels, as reported by The Inquisitr. That photo has received more than 46,000 likes, so far.