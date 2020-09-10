Katie Bell Flaunts Her Pert Booty And Is ‘Unbothered’ In Sultry Instagram Snap

Katie Bell’s latest Instagram post showcased both her luscious curves and her sassy attitude. The Wednesday upload generated a lot of love from the model’s followers and they had plenty to say about this one.

The photo that Katie shared showed her from behind, in the dark. It appeared that she may have been standing on an open-air balcony, as there seemed to be railings both behind her and along her side. Folks could also see a handful of lights piercing through the darkness in the background.

The 25-year-old brunette bombshell stood with her hands at her sides, her fingers seemingly cupping her nearly bare booty. She had a dark-colored hoodie covering most of her back along with her arms, but she had it lowered off of one shoulder to give everybody a glimpse of sideboob.

Katie’s dark tresses tumbled down her back and she turned her head toward her shoulder so her face was visible in the photo. She appeared to have her eyes closed and a serene expression on her face.

She was wearing what appeared to be a black garment under her hoodie, but only a few bits of it were visible. The thong-style bottoms left most of her derriere exposed and the outfit seemed to be sleeveless too. The combination of the revealing piece and the oversized hoodie gave Katie the opportunity to flaunt plenty of enticing glimpses of her tanned, flawless skin.

“you have the perfect cheeks,” commented one fan.

In her caption, Katie simply noted that she was unbothered, and she certainly gave off that type of vibe in the photo. Her nearly 2 million Instagram followers, however, seemingly were quite bothered by this snapshot in all the right ways.

“She got blessed with pure beauty,” someone declared.

“You are PERFECT,” detailed a supporter.

Over the course of about 20 hours, nearly 112,000 of Katie’s followers liked this upload. In addition, almost 750 people added comments as they showered the beauty with praise.

“YASSSSSSSS BOOTY FOR DAYS MA,” noted another fan.

Katie always generates a lot of heat with her social media uploads, whether the images focus on her booty, as this one did, or on her fit physique from the front. She has mastered the concept of looking confident, bold, and unbothered in nearly everything she shares, and her fans never seem to tire of her salacious snapshots.

Few models can make hoodies or other casual pieces like baggy sweatpants or denim pieces look as stunning as Katie does, that much certainly seems clear.