Vivi Castrillon Flaunts Busty Assets In Plunging Dress While Posing In A Rolls-Royce

Instagram influencer and model Vivi Castrillon wowed her audience with another sultry social media post that saw her in a skimpy dress. The hot shot was shared on Thursday afternoon, and it captured Vivi inside a luxury vehicle.

Vivi struck a pose in the driver’s seat with a steering wheel directly in front of her. She placed her elbow on the armrest and tilted her head slightly as she gazed into the camera with a half-smile. The car featured a bright orange interior, and the seat was embroidered with the Rolls-Royce logo in black thread. Outside the window, a few tree trunks and leafy plants were visible. A geotag in the photo indicated that the model was at the Bal Harbour shops in Miami, Florida. Vivi treated her eager audience to a great view of her bombshell body while clad in a sexy dress from Baccio Couture.

The garment featured a bright blue fabric that added another bold pop of color to the already bright photograph. The piece had a plunging neckline that showcased plenty of Vivi’s voluptuous assets. The perimeter of the dress was trimmed in black, and it was adorned with rhinestones. Its sleeves featured a few peek-a-boo holes that exposed her tanned skin underneath. The middle of the garment was decorated with an animal-print pattern, and the bottom was loose on her figure.

Vivi wore her long, highlighted locks in a high and flirty ponytail, and they spilled over one shoulder and grazed her chest on the way down. She also rocked a pair of diamond earrings, which complemented her outfit perfectly.

In the caption, Vivi told her audience that she was looking for people that met six specific qualities. She urged fans who were interested to send her a message directly. Vivi also made sure to tag her photographer.

The post has attracted a ton of attention within an hour of being shared on her page. More than 3,000 social media users have double-tapped the image, and an additional 80-plus expressed their love in the comments section.

“Where are you my dia, I want to marry you,” one fan asked, adding a single flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are so very extremely gourgous love,” a second social media user complimented.

“Beautifull!!! Goddess Very Nice!!” a third exclaimed.

“A lady of original beauty and innovation. You are the absolute best,” a fourth wrote while including a few red hearts.