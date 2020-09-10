Sara Underwood Rocks Camouflage-Printed Overalls & Pigtails In Her Latest Instagram Update

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood gave her 9 million Instagram followers a peek behind-the-scenes into her life out in the woods by sharing a series of snaps in which she got down and dirty doing some construction work. The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her page many times before, and she made sure to tag Fashion Nova’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Sara showed off her bombshell body in a pair of camouflage-printed overalls that were full length. The hems were cuffed slightly, and she paired the garment with some lace-up boots. She wore a skimpy white sports bra underneath the look, giving the ensemble a much sexier vibe as she put her cleavage and toned figure on display. The overalls had what appeared to be a tie detail in the middle that helped to define her waist in the ensemble.

Sara had her long blond locks styled in two pigtails, and finished off the look with a bandana to keep her hair away from her face. She placed one hand in the pocket of her overalls and carried a piece of wood in the other for the first snap. A table saw was set up on a wooden table beside her, but her focus was on the camera as she flashed a smile.

She had a piece of wood underneath the saw blade in the second shot, and her attention was on the piece of equipment. For the third snap, she flaunted the back of her outfit, showing her followers at how the fabric hugged her pert posterior. The back had a racerback style, and the straps of her sports bra were visible.

Her followers absolutely loved the trio of snaps, and the post received over 3,500 likes within 33 minutes of going live. It also racked up 79 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Dexter’s a hardcore builder!!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji, referring to the cat visible in the first shot.

“Hard working woman,” another follower added, complimenting Sara.

“You need some fashionable safety goggles!” a third fan chimed in, suggesting an addition to Sara’s construction look.

“The camo look,” another follower commented, including a heart eyes emoji to express his appreciation of the look.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara showcased her pert posterior in a thong bikini with crocheted elements and animal-print straps. She accessorized with a straw hat and posed in a way that put her bombshell body on full display in the bikini from the brand Andi Bagus.