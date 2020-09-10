Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Muscular Legs In A Daring Black Dress With Hip-High Slit

Miley Cyrus went scantily clad in her latest Instagram photo on Thursday afternoon. The singer showcased her muscular legs while she announced that she would be on the Jimmy Fallon show following the NFL kickoff game.

In the sexy snap, Miley wore a black sparkling dress. The daring garment featured just one strap and boasted a cutout in the midsection to flaunt her flat tummy and killer abs.

The dress also included a hip-high slit that exposed her toned body and thighs as it hugged her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. She accessorized the ensemble with some chains that hung on the side of her dress, as well as a bracelet on her wrist.

Miley stood on a stage as smoke rolled in around her ankles. She had a microphone stand in one hand as she held the mic in her other hand near her midsection. She had her legs apart and shifted her weight to one side. In the background, her drummer was seen as well as a neon sign. In the caption of the photo, she revealed that she would be singing her new song during the TV appearance.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center with fringe bangs across her forehead. The shoulder-length locks were styled in straight strands that brushed lightly fell around her neck.

Miley’s over 115 million followers went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 265,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 1,900 remarks about the pic during that time.

“LOVEEEEE U QUEEN! NOTICE ME, YOU ARE MY INSPIRATION, MY HERO,” one follower stated.

“ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE MY FACT IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD?” another gushed.

“Looking forward to another great performance,” a third social media user declared.

“In love with your new song! Congrats,” a fourth person wrote.

The singer has never appeared to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her curves in racy outfits. She’s often spotted rocking racy tops, tiny shorts, and tight pants in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley recently caught the eye of her fans when she opted for a sparkling black garment with a short skirt and pantyhose as she took the stage for a lounge performance. That post also proved to be a hit among her followers. To date, it’s pulled in more than 612,000 likes and over 3,100 comments.