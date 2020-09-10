‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Shares Before & After Weight Loss Snaps

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino shared before and after weight loss snaps on his Instagram page titled Keto Guido, which helps people begin a ketogenic lifestyle by supplying tips and tricks as well as motivational stories.

The reality television star, who is now in such great shape he’s a recurring celebrity star of the Chippendales male revue in Las Vegas, Nevada, revealed that at one time in his life, he did not enjoy the reaction he felt when he looked at his own body.

In the side-by-side images, Vinny appeared dramatically different than he did when he was on hiatus from filming Jersey Shore, from 2012 through 2018.

He also shared in the caption that today he felt better than before because he ate a Ketogenic diet to keep his body lean and healthy. Also mentioned were his improved cholesterol levels and blood work. Instead of processed foods and sugar, Vinny enjoyed a diet of protein-based foods, healthy carbs, vegetables, and no sugar. In an interview with Too Fab, Vinny revealed he learned this style of eating from Adam Carolla’s podcast and decided to give it a try.

On the left was a photo of Vinny when he was reportedly 50 pounds heavier than today. He took the mirror selfie at a time when he carried more weight in his midsection and face. He did not smile in the image. He showed off some body ink in the photograph, which consisted of several tattoos on his chest and arms. These included the words “Let Go, Let God” across his pectoral muscles, a tattoo of the word Forza, which means strength or force in Italian on his left bicep, a symbol of the island of Sicily, and a statue of an angel on his left arm.

On the right is the result of his weight loss journey. In a more recent image, Vinny walked out of the ocean with a big smile on his face.

Fans loved the transformation photos.

“In one of these pictures, you’re a stripper,” joked one follower.

“Wearing my Keto Guido sweatshirt as we speak,” wrote a second Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewer.

“You look great Vin, but tell me… how hard is it to resist your mums cooking, I want to eat the screen every time MTV shows your family meals,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“It’s amazing how we can lose pounds and look younger,” wrote a fourth fan.