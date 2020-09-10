Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tiny White Bike Shorts

On Thursday, September 10, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee shared a sizzling snap on her secondary Instagram account.

In the tantalizing picture, the 21-year-old posed outside in front of gorgeous green foliage and what appears to be a pool. According to the geotag, the photo was snapped in Phuket, Thailand.

For the photo, Nata faced away from the photographer. She stood with her back arched and her legs spread, which emphasized her curvaceous figure. She placed one of her hands on her thigh, as she tilted her chin down and lowered her gaze with a serious expression on her face.

She opted to wear a cropped off-the-shoulder peasant top with an intricate design on the sleeves. Nata paired the garment with tiny white bike shorts that put her pert derriere on display, much to the delight of her audience. The blond bombshell had also styled her long locks in a bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. In addition, she sported her signature white-tipped French manicure, giving her look additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that the location of the photoshoot was “[q]uiet.” She also tagged the Instagram account of professional photographer, Alexander Mavrin, suggesting that he had taken the picture.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are perfect in every sense of the word. You brighten my day,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“So amazing beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart, rose, and 100 emoji.

“You’re the best,” remarked another follower.

“Stunning sweetie,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Nata has flaunted her fantastic physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture on her main Instagram account, in which she wore a plunging ribbed crop top and a pair of distressed jeans that accentuated her sculpted hips. That post has been liked over 460,000 times since it was shared.