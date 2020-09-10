Tory Lanez Allegedly Texted Megan Thee Stallion An Apology After Shooting Incident

According to TMZ, Tory Lanez sent an apology text to Megan Thee Stallion 15 hours after the July 12 shooting.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.

“None the less sh*t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible,” he stated in another text.

In the series of texts, Lanez not only admitted his regrets, but also that he was very drunk at the time of the incident he was apologizing for. Although the series of messages do not directly make reference to the shooting that occurred, an unnamed outlet noted that it is clear what he is talking about.

At the time of his arrest last July, Megan and Lanez were seen together throughout the duration of the night. Earlier in the evening, the two were seen at multiple different parties with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills on Megan’s Instagram Live.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

People reports that Lanez had been arrested after leaving the party. Video evidence shows that Megan was in the same vehicle as the rapper, where she sustained an injury to her foot that later required her to be treated at a hospital.

Shortly after the incident gained media attention, Megan announced on her Instagram that she had been shot twice in both of her feet by Lanez.

“Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and sh*t, stop lying,” Megan expressed.

“I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the singer said to her 14 million followers two days after the rapper was arrested.

Lanez was initially taken into custody on July 13 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Later that day, he posted a $35,000 bail and was released.

He is currently scheduled to make an appearance in court sometime in October. A potential charge of felony assault with a fireman is still under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Since being named as the shooter, Lanez has neglected to publicly address the matter in any way.

Last month, Megan addressed the shooting incident again, this time on an Instagram video. The “Savage” singer filmed herself as she freestyle rapped for over a minute.

“Got shot two times and I ate that sh*t. Bounced back with a Revlon deal,” she mentioned.