Nina Serebrova Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Tiny Green Bikini

Summer may be coming to a close for some of the U.S., but model Nina Serebrova appears to still be enjoying warmer temperatures. On Thursday, she uploaded a series of photos that saw her rocking a bikini that left little to the imagination.

Nina’s swimsuit was a shade of mint green, and it had thread-like strings holding it on her body. The top had triangle-shaped cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms were a skimpy thong with a thin piece of fabric between her legs.

The popular influencer wore her hair styled straight. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces. One of them had a snake pendant that hung just above her breasts. She also wore a pair of hoop earrings.

Nina’s update consisted of three photos that captured her standing outside. The post was geotagged in Lost Angeles, California. She appeared to be standing on a patio with tables and chairs. She posed near a grouping of large tropical plants.

Nina faced the camera in the first image. She placed one hand behind her head and pulled at the side of her bottoms with her other hand. The snap was cropped above her knees, giving her followers a nice look at her ample chest and curvy hips.

The brunette beauty turned up the heat in the second picture. The camera caught the front of Nina’s body from a low angle, providing a unique look at her fit physique. She pulled on the sides of her bottoms while wearing pouty expression on her face. The shot showcased a bit of her underboob while she posed with one leg in front of the other.

In the final snap, Nina showed off the side of her fabulous figure. She stood with her back arched and her hands over her head. The pose put her flat abs and perky booty on display. Her toned thighs were also prominent.

Within an hour of the post being shared, more than 100 fans left dozens of complimentary comments.

“We all know you look the best when you wear bikini The prettiest bikini babe,” gushed one admirer.

“Sweltering hot,” quipped a second follower.

“You look beautiful in any colour,” a third comes read.

“Your [sic] absolutely gorgeous from every angle sweetheart have a wonderful day!” a third Instagram user wrote.

Nina has a body worthy of envy, and she seems to enjoy putting it on display in a number of revealing outfits that range from skimpy bodysuits to mini dresses. Not too long ago, she showcased her curves in a pink and white two-piece swimsuit.