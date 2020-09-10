Chiara Ferragni Sizzles In A Black Bra As She Poses For New Instagram Selfie

Chiara Ferragni sizzled in a new photo she shared to her Instagram page. The Italian businesswoman showed off major cleavage on Thursday, September 10, as she posed for the camera while wearing a black bra.

In the saucy snap, Chiara was seen inside her wardrobe room, dressed in nothing but her underwear. Her closet filled with clothes comprised her background. She faced a mirror and posed with her right arm raised, running her fingers through her hair. The model held her phone with her other hand, angling the mobile device in front of her face as she took the selfie.

In the update, the influencer rocked a classic brassiere. It boasted padded cups and a plunging neckline that exposed a generous amount of her decolletage. The underwire structure pushed her breasts upward, which made her cleavage look prominent. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, highlighted her slim arms.

In the image, Chiara’s blond locks were parted off-center and styled in soft, loose curls. The waves framed her face and hung over her shoulders. She wore several accessories, including a choker, a name necklace, another necklace with a cross pendant, a watch, several earrings, and a ring. She also sported several gold bangles and a chunky bracelet. Her nails had some nail art designs in various colors.

Instead of using words, Chiara dropped a single emoji in the caption of the post. She used the smiling face with halo emoji.

Even though the snapshot has been live less than a day, the brand-new share has already received a ton of attention from her online supporters. In addition to over 199,000 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 790 comments. Countless social media fans also took to the comments section to let her know that she looked gorgeous and sexy. Others raved over her ample assets, while some followers expressed their admiration with a trail of emoji.

“Wow! You are incredibly beautiful and super hot. You’ve got it all. You are extremely blessed because you have a big heart,” one of her fans wrote.

“You always look amazing in whatever you wear. Life is so unfair, but I am actually your fan. You inspire me every day. I aspire to be like you someday. Maybe not an influencer, but a successful businesswoman,” commented another follower.

“Omg! Your jewelry collection looks amazing. You are so pretty, Chiara. I love your eyes!” gushed a third admirer.

