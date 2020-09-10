Suzy Cortez Exposes Her Incredible Bare Booty While Wearing A Pair Of Ripped Jeans

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez returned to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a racy outfit. The model showed off her incredible booty as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the revealing snap, Suzy looked smoking hot as she wore a pair of ripped jeans. The denim fit snugly around her tiny waist, but was completely torn off her backside, flashing her bare backside underneath. The garment also gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs in the process.

She added a black top. The shirt was sleeveless, which showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. She accessorized the style with a black cuff around her wrist.

Suzy posed with her posterior facing the camera. She leaned over a wooden desk with her back arched and her arms resting on the surface in front of her. She brought one hand to her lips as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

A large window with a sheer black curtain over it could be seen in the background. A white candle was also visible next to Suzy.

She wore her long hair parted to the side. The brunette locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fanned out over her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Suzy’s over 2.3 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,200 times within the first 36 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“F’ing beautiful. I love all your posts,” one follower stated.

“What a beautiful tail Suzy,” another gushed.

“Amazing love,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow this photo is something else. What happened to those jeans? You should get your money back lol,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off some skin in her online snaps. She’s often photographed wearing scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a red bikini top and a pair of skintight spandex booty shorts as she bent over in front of the camera and danced around seductively. That post was also a hit among fans. It’s been viewed more than 83,000 times and earned over 290 comments to date.