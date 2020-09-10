Carole Baskin Looks Guiltier Of Murdering Husband Than Ever In ’48 Hours’ Special

CBS’s Wednesday night 48 Hours special dives into the disappearance of Don Lewis and strongly insinuates that Carole Baskin did in fact murder him. Many people deeply involved with the story explained why they thought Carole is guilty including Don’s ex-wife, Gladys Lewis Cross; his bookeeper, Anne McQueen; his three daughters, Lynda, Donna, and Gale; his former lawyer, John Fritz and new witness, Trish Farr-Payne.

It’s no surprise that Gladys wasn’t fond of the woman that her husband cheated on her with, but she spoke about her hatred more candidly than ever.

“I think she’s the worst thing that ever was born in the United States of America,” she told Richard Schlesinger.

When he asked whether she believed Carole played a hand in creating Don’s will and forging his signature, she kept it coy but let on clearly that she has been suspicious of Carole.

Richard asked whether he’d be right in assuming that her first thought when Don disappeared is that Carole murdered him. “You could be,” she responded.

When he implore her to clarify if she meant he could be wrong, she retorted, “you could be right.”

In regards to Carole’s motive, Gladys simply stated it was money.

During the special, Don Lewis’ daughters knew that Carole was dangerous and claimed that she told them he was dead. They said Don was afraid of her and even told them that he would sleep with a gun under his pillow.

They also witnessed Carole threaten ex-husband Jay Baykal. When he asked her, “What happens if your husband shows up now?” she responded, “Dead body can not talk.”

The daughters reiterated that Carole was completely aware that he was dead and likely how he died.

The most damming accusation came from new witness, Trish. She claimed that her ex-husband, Kenny brought home Don’s truck that was found at the airport and filled with guns. Not too long after, he came home with a large freezer that eventually disappeared. While these occurrences made her suspicious, it was one threat that confirmed her suspicions.

“Kenny had threatened to put me in a grinder. He said, ‘If you try to leave me again, I’m gonna put you in the grinder, like I did Don’…I knew deep down that Kenny has some part in Don’s not ever coming back. I knew then for sure.”

Netflix’s Tiger King introduced the theory that Carole murdered her husband. Many of these figures appeared in the documentary to state her case. This special, however, unearthed more than ever just before Carole makes her debut on Dancing With the Stars.