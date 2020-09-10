Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure & Floats In A Glass-Bottom Kayak On Vacation

In her latest Instagram share, buxom beauty Ashley Alexiss continued to thrill her 2.1 million Instagram followers with another snap taken from her vacation in the Maldives. Ashley rocked a two-piece swimsuit as she went out on the water in a glass-bottom kayak for a stunning shot.

The photo was taken at the luxurious resort she has been staying at, the Ayada Maldives, as the geotag indicated. Ashley was in the middle of a breathtaking turquoise expanse with a walkway and a few cabin-type structures visible in the background. The sky above was a stunning blue with fluffy white clouds throughout, and lush green trees as well as palm trees were visible in the distance.

Ashley was in the middle of it all, looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a two-piece swimsuit from her own size-inclusive brand, ALEXISS Swimwear. The top she wore had a scoop neckline with halter-style straps going around her neck, and the garment was crafted from a bold printed fabric that incorporated shades of blue, green, pink and more. The material draped over her ample assets, and it had an asymmetrical hem that hung down over part of her stomach. The sides of her slim waist were visible, and the look accentuated her hourglass shape.

She paired the colorful top with matching bottoms, and she sat cross-legged in the see-through kayak.

Ashley had one hand on either side of the vessel, and there was what appeared to be an orange pillow or floatation device on the kayak in front of her. Her long blond locks were pulled up atop her head in a chic high bun, and she had on a pair of sunglasses to shade her eyes from the sunshine.

She gazed off into the distance rather than looking at the camera, and the sun shone down on her bronzed skin, giving her a gorgeous glow.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 3,100 likes within three hours, as well as 26 comments from her audience.

“It looks amazing! And I got the tie dye top now I just have to get out on the water!” one fan wrote, referencing Ashley’s ensemble.

“Wow beautiful,” another follower added, including a single heart emoji in her comment.

“Looking so pretty,” a third fan commented.

Just a few hours prior to her kayaking adventure, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley gave her followers a behind-the-scenes peek at the breakfast experience at her resort. She waded through the water in a sparkling pink bikini as a white heart-shaped tray loaded up with breakfast treats floated nearby. She looked like a goddess in the stunning shot, and her swimsuit accentuated her curves to perfection.