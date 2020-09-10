WWE News: Hall Of Famer Leads Latest Round Of Reported Releases

PWInsider has reported that WWE has released Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco from his contract. The legend had been with the company since 1984 and worked as a wrestler, onscreen personality, and backstage employee during that time.

As the report highlighted, the Hall of Famer took to Twitter this morning and confirmed the news. He claimed that his services were no longer “needed” by the company while revealing that more details pertaining to his release will be revealed in due time.

“Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe I am no longer needed. I’m ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks.”

The news might come as a shock to some fans, as Brisco was regarded as one of McMahon’s closest confidants. This element of their relationship even made its way into storylines, as he and Pat Patterson have often been portrayed as the chairman’s “stooges” throughout the years.

Brisco was also responsible for McMahon’s promotion making it to television in the 1980s. As the article documented, he sold his share of Georgia Championship Wrestling to McMahon. As a result, he signed away the promotion’s TBS timeslot.

Prior to his release, the Hall of Famer worked as a scout and was responsible for finding new talent to recruit.

In a separate update from PWInsider, it was revealed that Brisco will be one of several cutbacks that are expected to take place on Thursday. It is currently unknown if talent will be released, as there has been some speculation that the new wave of cutbacks could also facilitate the returns of furloughed employees.

As The Inquisitr documented earlier this year, the promotion released multiple superstars and employees to contend with the economic uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. However, earlier this year, it was confirmed that this year has been a profitable one for the sports entertainment entity.

However, other employees in addition to Brisco have also been cut in recent days. As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Authors of Pain were let go at the weekend after seemingly being deemed surplus to requirements.

This was reportedly due to them not receiving television time since one of the members got injured, coupled with officials having no creative plans for them.

Brisco’s release suggests that no one is 100 percent safe from losing their jobs during these uncertain times.