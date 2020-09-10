Brandi Glanville Claims Heather Locklear Thanked Her For Exposing Denise Richards on ‘RHOBH’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum says the actress messaged her after she dished on her alleged relationship with the 'Wild Things' star.

Brandi Glanville says Heather Locklear reached out to her with a supportive message following the Denise Richards drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brandi dished on her alleged affair with the married Wild Things star. Fans know that the outspoken RHOBH veteran has claimed that Denise lied to her about having an open marriage with her husband of two years, Aaron Phypers, before their alleged hookup.

Denise, who recently announced she is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons, has vehemently Brandi’s allegations about their relationship and she even slapped the RHOBH alum with a cease and desist order.

While fans have been divided as to who is telling the truth, Brandi said the former Melrose Place star is on her team.

“Heather just reached out to me and said thank you with a bunch of hearts and prayers. And I was like… it made me feel like I was bringing this side of Denise out for everyone to see and I wrote back, ‘Of course, the truth always comes out.’ And she wrote a bunch more hearts. I said, ‘Hey, you should be on Watch What Happens Live with me,’ and she said, ‘I already had a cease and desist from Denise, so I’m not gonna do it.'”

It’s no secret that Heather and Denise have a history together. The former friends had a falling out more than a decade ago after Denise dated the actress’s ex-husband, Bon Jovi alum Richie Sambora, following their divorce. The ex-wife of Charlie Sheen has admitted that she followed “her heart” with the rocker but denied interfering with his marriage, according to People.

In the comments section to a YouTube video of the Watch What Happens Live interview, viewers had mixed reactions to the story. Some said Brandi continues to play “messy” and that she’s “thirsty” for fame.

Others predicted that Heather will be the next one to send out a cease and desist – this time to Brandi. But others believed that the Drinking and Tweeting author was telling the truth about the support she received from the actress who was married to the Bon Jovi guitarist from 1994 to 2007.

In the WHHL interview, Brandi maintained that not only was she friends with Denise — despite the Bold and the Beautiful star’s claims that they weren’t – but that they were “more than friends, actually.” She reiterated her RHOBH story that they made out in a public bathroom the first night they met and later hooked up during an overnight rendezvous in Northern California, and she admitted that she spilled the story on camera because she was “a little bit” mad at her.