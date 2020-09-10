‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Continue To Share Their Displeasure On The Show’s Instagram

The show premieres its newest season of competition on Monday, September 14.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars continue to share their displeasure with the casting changes as the program readies for Season 29 of competition. The series, which will now feature Tyra Banks as host, has received criticism by longtime viewers for one critical change — the firing of longtime host Tom Bergeron, who helmed the series for 15 years. Also let go was Tom’s co-host, Erin Andrews.

Many fans have maintained they will no longer watch the series as it moves into its newest season, which will begin on Monday, September 14. They continued to speak out on Instagram regarding the change for what they believe will be the overall feel of the program.

“Please for the love of God get rid of Tyra… it’s just not a good move I promise,” shared one follower.

“You done gone and broke it now, but good! Not even Derek Hough on the judge’s panel can save you now!” wrote a second user.

“This is Dancing with the Stars. Not modeling on the runway. Focus more on your dancers,” posted a third viewer.

“The show just needs to end already, they struggle to find ‘celebrities’ as it is,” remarked a fourth frustrated fan.

In the show’s latest social media video share, Tyra wore a long, black coat over the same color pants and a shirt. The outfit was studded with silver accents. With it, the supermodel sported dark-colored gloves and a long braid that was twisted at the crown of her head, fell down her back, and skimmed the floor.

She exclaimed in the promo that the show would be live in the ballroom.

Also featured in the clip was the newest batch of celebrity competitors. These included images of the following stars of music, movies, sports, and television — Tiger King star Carole Baskin, singer Nelly, The Real’s Jeannie Mai, football superstar Vernon Davis, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, Desperate Housewives heartthrob Jesse Metcalf, Catfish host Nev Schulman, The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Jesse celeb Skai Jackson, actress Anne Heche, One Day at a Time lead Justina Machado, Olympic skater Johnny Weir, and basketball legend Charles Oakley.

Pros such as Witney Carson (who is pregnant and will sit out this batch of episodes), Sasha Farber, and Cheryl Burke were seen. Also featured were performances from Season 28. These included dances by 2019’s competing celebrities Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, and Karamo Brown.