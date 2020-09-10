Jessie James Decker Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Slinky Black Dress

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling black-and-white snap in which she rocked a slinky evening gown. Jessie stood in a doorway and posed with one hand on either side of the frame beside her, flaunting her fit figure.

Jessie wore an evening gown with a simple yet incredibly sexy silhouette. The top had a slightly scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. Super thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders for support, and left her toned arms on display.

The garment stretched over her ample assets before nipping in at her slim waist. There was a horizontal detail that drew even more attention to her hourglass shape before the bodice transformed into the skirt of the dress. The silky fabric draped over her hips and sculpted thighs, cascading all the way to the ground with a fit that was figure-conscious without being skintight. The hem pooled on the ground beside her, and the skirt also had a scandalously high slit that flashed a serious amount of her incredible legs.

Jessie finished off the look with some sexy stiletto heels, and kept the accessories super minimal, adding a delicate necklace with a sparkling pendant.

Jessie’s hair was styled in a romantic up-do, with several tendrils hanging loose to frame her face and brush her shoulders. Her pose showed off the small tattoos she has on her wrists, and she gazed at the camera with a smoldering expression on her face.

The ensemble accentuated her fit figure to perfection, and the shot gave followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life as well, as there appeared to be a towel hanging on the door handle nearby, adding a dose of reality to the sexy shot.

Jessie looked stunning in the picture, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 176,700 likes within 16 hours of going live, and also received 1,455 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Spicy spicy spicy,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji, loving the image.

This is giving me shania Twain vibes,” a second follower added, referencing another country queen.

“Total Carrie Bradshaw moment stepping out of new New York apartment to see Mr. Big. GORGEOUS!” a third fan remarked, getting a different vibe from the ensemble.

“Iconic,” yet another follower commented simply, including a single heart eyes emoji in the remark.

