Gigi Hadid Goes Topless While Sporting Unzipped Jeans In Sultry Snap

Model Gigi Hadid has been sharing some of the work she has done with fashion brands Calvin Klein and Kith on her Instagram page recently. On Thursday, she shared some photos that saw her modeling clothing from the brands — and one saw her going topless while wearing a pair of unzipped jeans. The post was clearly from an old photo shoot, as Gigi is currently heavily pregnant and there was no sign of a baby bump in the pictures.

Gigi’s update consisted of two snapshots. Each had a plain white wall in the background.

In the first image, Gigi was lying on her side on a bed dressed in white linens. She wore a crisp white button-up shirt. The front of the shirt was open, exposing her chest. Part of one of her breasts was visible as well as her flat abs. She also sported a pair of matching underwear that featured a light grey elastic waistband. The model leaned on one elbow with one knee bent, showing off her toned thigh. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face, and her long hair was tossed over one shoulder.

The 25-year-old rocked a topless look in the second picture. The camera captured her from a side view as she sat on a floor. She wore a pair of jeans, which were unzipped and pulled over her hips slightly to show off the underwear she wore. With bare feet, she bent one of her knees while her other leg off to one side. Gigi tugged on the waistband of the undies while she rested her head on her knee and gazed at the lens. The sultry pose flashed plenty of sideboob while also showing off her toned arms and the smooth skin on her back.

Gigi tagged both brands in the post as well as the hairstylist and makeup artist.

The post was an instant hit among her 57.5 million followers, racking up more than 1.3 million likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Dozens of her followers took to the comments section to rave over the pictures.

