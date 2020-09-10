‘Big Brother’ Star Ian Terry Has Nervous Breakdown Amid Cruel Comments From Houseguests

Big Brother contestant Ian Terry revealed that he had a nervous breakdown on Wednesday’s episode and had to see a medic for it. He explained how being in the house has been extra-stressful for him. He described some of his symptoms, saying that he has not been able to sleep which isn’t just disruptive for himself, but claims his tossing and turning has also kept other houseguests up.

His stress became so unbearable that he deemed it necessary to see a medic. When he announced this to the other houseguests, they expressed their concern and hoped he was alright.

Ian was supposed to play in the Power of Veto competition. However, upon returning from his visit with the medic, he told the current Head of Household — Christmas Abbott — he was advised to not participate in the competition. Christmas was empathetic and understanding at the time. However, in footage from the live feeds, she expressed that she was frustrated he was not competing and even insinuated that he intentionally tried to get out of the competition.

This breakdown comes after several of the houseguests have mocked Ian. He revealed coming into this season that he is on the autism spectrum. People with autism tend to have stims that include rocking back and forth. Footage from the live feeds show Cody Nickson, Memphis Garrett, Dani Donato and Nicole Franzel talking about Ian’s extensive vocabulary, claiming that they’re “creeped out” by it and joking about interrogating him. Memphis even physically mocked some of his stims.

Janelle Pierzina also shared footage of them making fun of Ian.

“Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability,” she wrote along with the video posted on Twitter, as seen here.

Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability ???? https://t.co/4Vwpusq4Wv — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 10, 2020

Another live feeds moment captured by Newsweek showed Christmas, Dani, Nicole and Memphis discussing how Ian’s behavior makes them uncomfortable.

“I can’t even look at him sometimes because his constant movement. It stresses me out,” Dani said while noting that she felt bad being mean.

Nicole agreed that it made her uncomfortable.

Memphis compared Ian to something from The Shining, and the group laughed as Memphis discussed Ian showing up in his nightmares rocking back and forth.

Many fans took to twitter to shame these contestants for bullying. Former houseguest Kaysar Ridha passionately called out their behavior.

“People on the spectrum are some of the best our society has to offer,” Kaysar wrote. “I’m mortified by the actions of these ‘Big Brother’ houseguests. Before leaving I reminded Ian to never let anyone laugh at him. Ever. Period.”