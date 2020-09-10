Allie Auton Displays Her Athletic Build In A Skintight Black Ensemble: ‘What’s Poppin?’

Australian stunner Allie Auton returned to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share another stunning upload with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her athletic build as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Allie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a gorgeous black ensemble. The top boasted long sleeves and fit snugly around her ample bust. The shirt also featured straps that crossed over her midsection and attached to her pants.

The matching bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips and petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and insane abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and some black heels. She also held a leather purse in her hand.

Allie stood on a set of steps for the shot. She pushed her hip out and pulled her shoulders back. She placed one arm at her side as her other hand came up to tug at the waistband of her pants. She geotagged her location as Cold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The platinum locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Allie has accumulated more than 572,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times with in the first seven hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 140 messages during that time.

“So pretty girl,” one follower wrote.

“Drop dead gorgeous we can’t deal,” another stated.

“You are always so beautiful and stunning. I love this outfit by the way. That’s what’s poppin,” a third social media user gushed.

“Why is it that everyone and everything in Australia looks flawless,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles such as tight dresses, scanty lingerie, and barely there bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a white turtleneck dress with a pair of knee-high black boots. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s raked in more than 9,700 likes and over 110 comments.