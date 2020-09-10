Donald Trump Weighs In On Kim Jong Un Health Rumors: ‘Never Underestimate Him’

Donald Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on rumors surrounding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health, assuring that he is in good shape and warning people to not underestimate him.

The president appeared to respond to the series of reports claiming Kim has fallen into ill health, including some that say he is in a coma. Trump insisted that the fellow world leader was in good condition.

Kim Jong Un is in good health. Never underestimate him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

The tweet came just after new information about Trump’s relationship with Kim was revealed through previews of journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming book on the president. As The Associated Press reported, Woodward wrote that Trump was left impressed after his first visit with Kim in Singapore in 2018, saying he was “far beyond smart” and sharing that Kim told a graphic account of how he had his own uncle put to death.

Trump also dismissed those who criticized his decision to hold meetings with Kim, saying that there was no cost to the United States.

“It takes me two days. I met. I gave up nothing,” Trump reportedly said, going on to compare Kim’s love of his nuclear weapons to a person who loves a house too much to sell it.

Trump has been criticized for what some see as a too-close relationship with the authoritarian ruler, including some who attacked Trump for sharing the reassuring message about his health on Thursday while not offering similar sentiments to Americans who have died from coronavirus.

I want to puke. Kim Jong Un actually described to Trump how he had his uncle murdered. And yet Trump praises Kim. If you don’t find anything wrong with this, please unfollow. https://t.co/VlJg2aeWW7 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 9, 2020

As The Inquisitr noted, there were some rumors back in August claiming that he was incapacitated due to a serious ailment. A former aide to South Korean President Kim Dae-jung told the press that while the world leader was still alive, his sister had assumed power in North Korea.

Dong-A Ilbo / Getty Images

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” said diplomat Chang Song-min, via The Mirror.

“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period.”

This followed a series of rumors from earlier in the year that claimed he had either fallen into a coma or died, reports that were proven wrong when he resurfaced following a three-week absence to appear at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a factory opening. Even this appearance was surrounded by controversy, with some claiming that it appeared he had used a body double to appear at the event.