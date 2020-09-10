Natalie Roush Perches On Countertop, Flaunts Curves In Revealing White Lingerie

Natalie Roush turned up the heat in a sultry photo on Instagram on Wednesday evening. In the shot, the stunning model sat on a kitchen counter as she sported a minuscule white lingerie set that showed some major skin and did nothing but favors for her curves. Her barely-there ensemble certainly drove fans wild.

Natalie’s look included a ribbed and lightly lined bralette with thin straps on her shoulders. The low scooping neckline did very little to cover her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The fabric clung to her bust as the longline waistband hugged her thin torso.

Natalie’s rock-hard abs were on display between the bra and dainty thong with scalloped lace edges. The U-shaped undies rested low on the front of her waist to expose her flat tummy, while the sides came up above her hips and drew in her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her shapely thighs.

Natalie finished her ensemble with a dainty chain necklace. Her brunette hair was pushed to one side and styled down in messy waves.

The camera captured Natalie sitting on a polished wood countertop in a mostly black kitchen. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was snapped in Los Angeles, California. Spotlights could be seen on the ceiling above the model, providing a dim glow on her tan skin.

The influencer pulled one leg into her body and let the other hang off the counter. She leaned forward with her arms pressed against her chest, which squeezed her cleavage out. Natalie also arched her back slightly to accentuate her curves. She tilted her head and stared at the camera with narrowed eyes and pursed lips.

In the caption, she asked fans if they wanted pumpkin spice lattes.

The post received more than 43,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a major hit with Natalie’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to express admiration for her killer physique.

“You are sooooo beautiful,” one fan said.

“You’re all the spice I need,” another user joked.

“I loveeeee this so much ugh,” a third person wrote.

“Looking so fantastic,” a fourth fan said with heart-eye emoji.

Natalie always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Last week, she wore a sheer lingerie set that showcased her incredibly round booty as she hung off her bed in a provocative pose, which her followers loved.