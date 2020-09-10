R. Kelly Remains In Jail Despite Being Attacked By Another Inmate

Despite being targeted by another inmate, R. Kelly will remain locked up in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Later this month, however, he will have an opportunity to obtain a hearing where he can argue that the recent attack justifies him to be freed on bond while he awaits his trial for sex-crime charges.

According to USA Today, Kelly’s prosecutors and lawyers argued via telephone before Judge Harry Leinenweber Wednesday regarding Kelly’s request seeking immediate liberation due to his safety being compromised.

Leinenweber rejected the motion for Kelly to be discharged immediately, but did set a deadline for the prosecution and defense lawyers to file briefs for a hearing to interrogate the inmate assailant, Jeremiah Shane Farmer, as well as the MCC officials, about the events leading up to the attack, which occurred in late August.

Farmer is a convicted felon facing charges relating to racketeering and drug distribution. In a handwritten letter, Farmer claimed he attacked Kelly after receiving encouragement from MCC officials. He also stated that MCC officials said the attack would bring media attention to his own case.

Prosecutors have until September 21 to file their brief arguing against the release of Kelly, and Kelly’s lawyers have been given until September 28 to file their response. Afterwards, Leinenweber could hold a hearing to investigate the attack and could also grant Kelly’s motion to be set free while he prepares for his upcoming trial.

Pool / Getty Images

The R&B singer has been protesting for months that he should be set free on bond because of the coronavirus. Now, personal safety is being added to the list of reasons why he should be allowed to be released.

On Tuesday, Kelly’s most recent attempt to get out of jail, a federal appeals court in New York rejected his motion. The ruling upheld a lower judge’s decision for denying the release on the reasoning that he’s a flight risk and a danger to the surrounding community.

“No condition or combination of conditions could assure against those risks,” the appeals court said regarding the denial of the singers discharge, according to Fox News. Additionally, the court said Kelly was unable to provide a “compelling reason for temporary release.”

The 53-year-old has been in jail for about a year. He currently awaits four trails in both state and federal courts. Alleged offenses include sexual assault, racketeering, and child pornography.