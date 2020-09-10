Diana Rigg Dead, Famed Actress Who Played Olenna Tyrell In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Dies At 82

Actress Diana Rigg has died. Known for portraying Emma Peel in The Avengers TV series and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, Rigg passed away at the age pf 82, according to the BBC.

She Was Born In Yorkshire, England In 1938

Rigg was born in Doncaster, in Yorkshire. She told The Guardian in 2019 that the part of England in which she was born informed her later personality.

“Yorkshire really formed my character. I get straight to the point and say what I feel. I can’t help it, it’s genetic. That’s my excuse anyway,”

She only lived in the area for a couple of months as an infant before her father, a railroad worker, was assigned to India, where the family would live for the next eight years. She learned to speak Hindi as a second language during that time.

Later, she was sent back to England to boarding school.

“I hated it – and that left me feeling disenfranchised most of my life, as if I didn’t belong anywhere,” she said of the experience.

She Got Her Start In Theater

After boarding school, Rigg earned herself a spot at England’s prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and would soon begin a lengthy career on stage, performing in plays and musicals.

In one play, she appeared nude. One particular critic wasn’t impressed.

“[He] said I was built like a brick mausoleum with insufficient flying buttresses. He should have seen me after the menopause, there was no shortfall then!,” she joked.

Her Role In The Avengers Would Shape Her Later Career

Between 1961-1969, Rigg was the female lead in the British television series The Avengers. The role made her a sex symbol overnight.

“I didn’t know how to handle it and I kept all the unopened fan mail in the boot of my car because I didn’t know how to respond and thought it was rude to throw it away,” she said of the experience.

She later appointed her mother as her secretary, who would then send sharp-tongued replies to the more inappropriate fan mail.

Besides making her a sex symbol, The Avengers also made Rigg something of a feminist standard-bearer. That’s because her male costar, Patrick Macnee, was making considerably more money than she was, and she demanded equality.

“I was painted as this mercenary creature by the press when all I wanted was equality. It’s so depressing that we are still talking about the gender pay gap,” she said.

She Loved Her Game Of Thrones Character

Olenna Tyrell wasn’t as evil as other Game of Thrones characters, but she did act in her and her family’s best interests, at any cost. For Rigg, that meant an opportunity to portray a character who wasn’t fully good — and she relished it.

“I love playing bad [characters]. They are so much more interesting than good. There are some actors who don’t like to play bad; they like to be liked. I love to be disliked. Olenna had the best lines,” she said.

She Was Diagnosed With Cancer In March

Rigg’s daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, said her mother died of cancer following a diagnosis earlier this year.

“She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession,” Stirling said.