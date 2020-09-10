Jem Wolfie Shows Off Epic Basketball Skills In Revealing Sports Bra & Hot Pants

Jem Wolfie took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself having fun and shooting hoops on a basketball court. The influencer wore a revealing pastel blue two piece as she showed off her impressive shooting skills — as well as her bombshell body — in the sunny clip.

The video began with a close shot of Jem’s pretty face and voluptuous cleavage.

“What’s up Wolfgang?,” she asked, as she held a basketball under her left arm.

It then cut to a clip which showed Jem from behind as she successfully shot the ball into the hoop. The social media sensation celebrated her sporting triumph by raising both her arms into the air. Later on, Jem was seen scoring from the sideline before viewers saw her face away from the basket, crouch down, and throw the orange and black ball backwards over her head directly into the basket. Once she saw that she had made the shot, the influencer looked at the camera and opened her mouth in surprise. She ended the fun upload with a clip of her spinning the basketball on her index finger.

Jem wore an azure two-piece outfit for her time on the blue and green basketball court. The neckline of her stretchy sports bra was low enough to showcase a serious amount of cleavage, and the garment, which had a ribbed effect, featured two thin straps that went over Jem’s shoulders. Meanwhile, the high-waisted hot pants rose to a couple of inches below the bra and showed off a sliver of the model’s toned midriff. The tight shorts perfectly showcased her voluptuous posterior, and the hems finished around her upper thighs, which left her shapely legs on show. Jem finished off the outfit with a pair of black sneakers and small hoop earrings. She kept her hair loose and styled in a straight and sleek ‘do for the post.

A number of Jem’s 2.7 million followers headed over to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the sports-themed post.

“You cheered me up, it’s so nice to watch you Jem,” wrote one grateful fan, who accompanied their words with a kissing face emoji.

“Damn ur amazing,” added another, alongside a fire emoji and a heart-eye emoji.

“Yay back to shooting hoops girl,” contributed a third follower, who added a red heart to their thoughts.

Jem’s latest upload comes just a day after the social media star shared an image of her adorable dog to Instagram, as The Inquisitr covered. On Wednesday, the model posted a picture of herself puckering up to her pooch as she wore a white vest top with a very low neckline. “My King My Heart My Boy M A C,” she captioned the upload. You can see the post here.