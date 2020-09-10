Kansas City Chiefs And Houston Texans Players Reportedly Discussing A Joint Social Justice Protest On Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are discussing ways the two franchises can hold some sort of joint demonstration before Thursday night’s NFL kickoff game. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Twitter Thursday that no decisions have been made on what will be done but talks are ongoing. You can see his tweet here.

The reporter said Chiefs and their opening night opponent are said to be trying to find something to do that will send a powerful message. He said both squads understand they are going to have a huge platform. They want to take advantage of it.

The planned demonstration, should it come to pass will also intend to show unity. It’s also possible they could land on a solution that will draw attention to their absence. The analyst said one possibility is both the Chiefs and Texans would stay in the locker room. They’d wait there until well after the National Anthem finished playing.

Pelissero later said plans remained fluid. He added leaders from both sides continue to discuss what exactly they are going to do.

Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Stills, and Michael Thomas are said to be involved, among others. It’s not clear who else on the Chiefs might be carrying messages back and forth as the rest of the team is getting updates on what’s being discussed.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

The reporter said there are more than a few Chiefs who are directly involved in the discussions.

There is a bit of a difference this season compared to prior years. The league has allowed plans like what the Chiefs and Texans are trying to come up with without punishment. This year, it’s actively encouraging players to use their voices and the platforms they have to be heard.

The league is also reportedly planning on several messages of its own for Thursday night. It’s planning additional demonstrations throughout Week 1.

Pelissero pointed out that the Chiefs especially have been quite active on social justice matters for a while now. Leaders like Mahomes have done more than protested and have taken other actions.

The NFL has been encouraging more than protests as well. All organizations involved have agreed there is still a way to send a special message in the league’s prime time 2020 season opener.

The season opener for both organizations is a rematch of what was a shootout in the AFC Playoffs in 2019. Houston opened a 21-0 lead in the first quarter of that deul, but the Chiefs answered with 28 points in the second quarter and eventually went on to a 51-31 victory. It was the first of three straight postseason games where the Chiefs rallied to win after trailing by at least ten points.