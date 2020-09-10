‘Good Morning America’ Host Michael Strahan Reflects On The Loss Of His Beloved Father Gene

He shared the life lessons he learned and how he planned to make his dad proud in a touching Instagram post.

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan reflected on the loss of his beloved father, Gene, one week after his passing. Gene died on September 4. Michael uploaded a photo of himself and his father on Instagram and reflected on his loss in a post shared with his 1.3 million followers. He expressed the life lessons he learned from his dad, as well as his plans to continue to honor him in the future.

In the lengthy share, Michael stated that all he had accomplished in his life had been due to the unwavering support of his dad. He also expressed that showing how you feel towards those you love is essential.

In a slideshow of five images, the former NFL pro posted some memorable images of his dad.

Michael and dad stood side-by-side in the first photograph. Gene was dressed in a suit and tie. He wore a blue button-down shirt. He had his right arm around Gene’s neck. It rested on his left shoulder as both smiled brightly for the camera.

In a second slide, Gene was pictured during his tenure in the United States Army, where he rose up the ranks to become a major and serve with the 82nd Airborne Division. This information regarding his past was relayed by Michael’s GMA co-anchor Amy Robach in tribute as reported by People Magazine.

A third photograph showed the football great, his mother Louise, and Michael’s children, daughters Sophia and Isabella, son Michael Jr., and daughter Tanita. Michael held a selfie stick in his hand as he extended his phone out in front of the group to capture a perfect shot.

The fourth image was snapped when the GMA host was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He stood alongside Louie and Gene, who wore his son’s New York Giant’s official sports jersey with pride.

In a final pic, the football pro laughed as he posed with his parents and three of his children. His arm was around his father’s chair as he sat in the center of the family photo.

Several of Michael’s celebrity friends expressed their emotions regarding Gene’s death. These included Food Network star Michael Symon, Good Morning America co-stars Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Rebecca Jarvis, Martha Raddatz, and Robin Roberts, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, and former professional wrestler Brie Bella.

Fans of the Good Morning America personality also shared their condolences.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Love and strength to you and your family,” wrote one fan.

“I am so sorry to hear he passed. Always remember the happy times and the great memories you made together. He will always be with you,” posted a second Instagram user.

“Praying for comfort for you and your precious family,” remarked a third follower.