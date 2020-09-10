‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Tries To Save Ciara, Philip & Belle Reunite

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 10, 2020 reveal that there will be some very emotional moments in Salem as the drama heats up in the week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will struggle to rescue his new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

As fans already know, Ciara was kidnapped by Vincent, who was looking to get revenge on Ben for killing his girlfriend, Wendy. Vincent seemingly planned to murder Ciara in the name of vengeance, but then cracked and started to believe that she was his lost love. He revealed that he planned to take her away from Salem and start a new life together.

However, when he snapped out of his delusion he became very angry. When Ben arrived on the scene with Ciara’s mother Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and brother Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Vincent was seen sitting in his car. He slowly got out of the vehicle and dropped his weapon, but then took off running.

Hope and Shawn chased after him and only moments later the car exploded into flames. Ben believes Ciara to be in the car and will frantically try to rescue her before it’s too late.

In addition, Philip Kirikais (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will finally come face to face with his former wife, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison). Belle and Philip have a long and complicated history. They were once married, but went through a messy divorce when Belle decided to leave him for the love of her life, Shawn.

The pair then reunited a few times, even going behind Shawn’s back to carry on an affair. Shawn isn’t happy about Philip being back home, and now Belle will also have to confront her past when she bumps into her former love while out and about.

Chris Haston / NBC

Elsewhere in Salem, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will be furious when she finds out that Gwen kissed her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Although Chad will try to explain to Abby that Gwen only kissed him in order to make Jake (Brandon Barash) jealous, the information won’t rest well with Abigail.

She will be livid about Chad’s confession and it will likely turn into an argument between she and her husband, as well as instant bad blood between her and Gwen.

All the while, Gwen will continue to remember how she was the person who drugged Abigail, not Gabby. Gwen will decide that it’s time for her to finish what she started earlier this year in hopes of getting Abby out of the picture for good.