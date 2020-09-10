WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Might Need Surgery And Could Be Out Of Action For A While

As documented by Ringside News, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio noted that WWE superstar Ivar’s injury could be worse than initially presumed.

The Monday Night Raw star got hurt on the most recent episode of the red brand’s weekly show. He was involved in an Eight-Man Tag Team match in which he teamed with Erik, Richochet and Apollo Crews to take on Hurt Business.

After taking a dive to the outside of the ring, Ivar landed awkwardly and his legs buckled from under him. He gestured to the backstage area afterward, indicating that he needed urgent medical attention.

According to Meltzer, there is talk of the superstar potentially needing surgery. If that happens, the Viking Raiders member won’t return to in-ring action for a while.

“Nothing is for sure, but it has not been determined whether or not he will need surgery. It’s a significant injury, once you say that it tells you that it’s not like a stinger where you’re gonna come back in two weeks. It’s probably a lot worse than that. So, it’s not determined yet, but it’s absolutely as of today a possibility.”

As noted by Sportskeeda, Ivar took to social media earlier this week and thanked the fans for reaching out to him. The superstar revealed that he was still trying to figure out the extent of his condition, but he vowed to return better than ever.

The Sportskeeda report also highlighted that Ivar had suffered a cervical injury. He was taken to hospital during the show as a precaution, but he is expected to make a full recovery, according to company officials.

The timing of Ivar’s absence is unfortunate. He and Erik have been involved in a highly featured feud with the Street Profits for the Tag Team Championships, which reached its creative apex at Extreme Rules when both teams fought in a cinematic match.

Elsewhere, Ivar has been part of a love triangle storyline involving Angel Garza and The Bachelor‘s Demi Burnett in recent weeks. The reality television performer has been working with WWE as part of a cross-promotion agreement, and she’s brought out the Viking’s romantic side.

The Viking Raiders have enjoyed a successful run in WWE thus far, having won the team titles on Monday Night Raw and NXT since joining in 2018. They’ve become huge fan favorites in that time as well, and the Universe will be hoping Ivar returns to screens sooner rather than later.