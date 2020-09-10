Lauren Drain Shows Off Insanely Toned Body In Workout Gear For ‘8 Months Postpartum’ Video

In a new Instagram video on Wednesday, Lauren Drain gave fans a glimpse at her incredibly toned body just eight months after giving birth. The amazing clip showed Lauren rocking a bright blue sports bra and gray booty shorts that did nothing but favors for her muscles as she stood by the pool.

The camera captured Lauren standing at the edge of the water beside a colorful bush. In the background, a fenced yard with thin trees and what looked to be bean bag chairs could be seen. Sunlight slipped through the tree leaves and washed over Lauren, highlighting every muscle.

Lauren’s look included a blue tie-dye bra with black straps and a matching waistband. The top had a plunging neckline and shoelace ties down the front that exposed her ample cleavage. The skintight fabric clung to her bust and cut off just above her waist.

Lauren’s rock-hard abdomen was on show between the top and a pair of dark gray shorts with drawstrings on the sides. The barely-there bottoms seemed to barely fit as the fabric pulled over hips and cut off at her shapely thighs.

Lauren completed the sporty ensemble with bright pink sneakers. Her blond hair was pulled up into two messy pigtails with pink scrunchies. A handful of locks were left out of the updo and rested on her cheek.

In the video, the nurse pointed one foot out to elongate her pin and positioned her hands on her hips as she looked at the pool. She then began shifting her weight from side to side while popping her derriere out. At one point, Lauren lifted her arms and flexed her biceps with a huge smile.

In the background, a man could be heard explaining that this was Lauren’s eight months postpartum body.

“Not bad, not bad,” he said.

The post was liked more than 11,000 times and received just over 150 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people showered the babe with praise in the comments section.

“You look amazing!!” one fan said.

“I can’t even get over how amazing you look only 8 months after babe,” another user wrote.

“Looking at you gives me hope and I know it does not come easy and takes a lot of work. Respect,” a third follower added.

Lauren’s fans know that she can slay any look. Last week, she shared a stunning throwback shot from Tulum, which showed off her perky backside in a tiny bikini.