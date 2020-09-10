‘DWTS’ Pros Peta Murgatroyd And Sharna Burgess Tone Their Bootys In Workout Video

Peta even treated her fellow Australian dancer to a few pelvic thrusts.

Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Sharna Burgess got a joint workout in for a new video shared to Instagram. In a clip posted to both of their accounts on Wednesday, September 9, the dancers put their uber-fit bodies on show in their gym gear as they taught fans some booty toning moves.

The clip began with the twosome down on their knees as Peta did a few hip thrusts, something Sharna joked she wasn’t told about ahead of time.

The on-screen caption jokingly stated the mom of one was thrusting “in evil.”

Sharna quipped that she’d been lured to take part in the video with the promise of snacks. Other exercises included low donkey kicks with ankle weights.

“Peta Murgatroyd, I hate you a little bit right now,” Sharna teased of the tough moves.

“My a** is furious,” Peta jokingly responded as the two laughed.

The duo almost matched in their workout ensembles. Both wore skintight black leggings that pulled up to their slim waists, while Peta’s featured a lace-up design on her lower tummy.

She rocked a plunging black sports bra with white stars across the torso band, while Sharna opted for a patterned gray crop top that flashed her abs.

Sharna had her newly blond hair down after ditching her signature bright red style, while Peta pulled hers back into a bun.

In the caption, Peta told her 842,000 followers that they did a solid 20 minutes of booty workouts.

Plenty of fans shared how much they loved seeing the two together in the comments section.

“Omg i love you both together….id watch your show daily lol,” one person commented.

“Are giggles included in the workout?” another asked with three sideways crying laughing emoji.

“Omg I love you two lmao. Please do more together,” a third comment read.

“This is gold seriously,” a fourth wrote alongside a winking emoji with its tongue out.

The clip has been viewed over 66,600 times and has more than 6,700 likes.

In her version of the upload, which can be seen on her Instagram account here, Sharna wrote in the caption that she had “too much fun” with her fellow Australian dancer.

“@petamurgatroyd my a** is still furious with you…. also grateful.. but mostly furious,” she joked.

Both Sharna and Peta will return as professional dancers for DWTS Season 29, premiering on ABC on September 14.

Though the pairings are yet to be announced, the impressive cast list includes Nelly, Carole Baskin, and Chrishell Stause.