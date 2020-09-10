Hilde Osland Wishes Fans A ‘Happy Thursday’ In Skintight Sportswear That Shows Her Curves

Hilde Osland wished Instagram followers a happy Thursday with a photo-heavy update that gave her audience an eyeful of her bombshell body. The Norwegian smokeshow poured her phenomenal figure into a cute mismatched set from Bombshell Sportswear, posing for a gorgeous nature shoot wherein she gracefully and tastefully displayed her sizzling curves.

The blond beauty looked sensational in fiery-red leggings that clung to her toned backside and chiseled pins. The skintight bottoms were a high-rise style that accentuated the model’s trim midriff, perfectly showcasing her fit physique. The leggings featured a wide waistband that was round in the front and dipped into a flattering V shape in the back. Meanwhile, a sexy circular pattern traced the contour of her perky rear end.

Hilde coupled the eye-popping piece with a white sports bra — a low-cut number adorned with see-through mesh inserts that teased her bosom and supple back in addition to showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. The top fit tightly across her voluptuous chest, sporting a thick underband that drew the eye to her killer abs. A layered necklace draped over her décolletage, calling even more attention to her busty assets.

The stunner slipped on white sneakers for comfort, which were decorated with peach details that beautifully tied the look together. Her accessories were also on point, and included an elegant gold bracelet, multiple small hoop earrings, and her sparkling engagement ring — which Hilde showed off in detail in a previous post that documented the romantic proposal. Check out the adorable photos here.

Snapped on a quaint lakeside bridge, Hilde posed from various angles that spotlighted different parts of her jaw-dropping figure. The first snap focused on her chest and waist, and saw her leaning one elbow on the wooden handrail as she gazed into the distance with a serene expression. She cocked her shoulder and delicately raised one hand, showing off her chic white manicure. A swipe to the next slide showed the hottie turning her back to the camera and looking out at the lake. The snap beautifully showcased her hourglass frame, putting emphasis on her pert derrière.

Another photo captured Hilde from head to toe, giving fans a full view of her curve-hugging outfit. The five-photo set included one more booty-flaunting pic and another half-body shot that displayed her chiseled midsection and slender hips.

Hilde’s over 3.6 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photos garnered 9,000 likes in just 23 minutes of being online and went on to amass more than 47,800 likes within the next couple of hours. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave her over 570-plus messages.

“Love this outfit so much! You look gorgeous!” penned one person, who further expressed their adoration with a string of hearts.

“Definitely [an] appropriate name, bombshell!” wrote another Instagrammer, referring to the brand that provided the set. “You look fabulous,” continued the message, trailed by three star-struck emoji.

“Awww u Look stunning,” said a third fan, ending with a heart emoji.

“[You’re] Going to make a stunning bride!” read a fourth comment.