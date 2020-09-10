Brandy Norwood Rocks Signature Braids & Dungarees For Breathtaking Outdoor Shoot

Brandy Norwood took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The R&B music icon, who recently released her new album b7, has been taking part in photoshoots to promote the record and looks nothing short of incredible.

The “U Don’t Know Me (Like U Used To)” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved yellow T-shirt. Over the top, Norwood wore a pair of stripey blue-and-white dungarees that looked loose-fitted. She added another layer and opted for a cream-colored jacket that had buttons going down the garment. Since rising to fame in the early 1990s, Norwood has always been known for her long braided hair. The singer has rocked different hairstyles since then but is currently sporting long blond-and-brunette braids. She wrapped a gold headband around the front of her hairline and accessorized with necklaces and bracelets. Norwood kept her nails short and decorated them with a coat of polish for the occasion.

The 41-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped leaning against a tree in a garden setting. The A Cinderella Story actress gazed over to her right with a dreamy expression in front of a backdrop of flowers.

In the next slide, Norwood was photographed staring directly at the camera lens with her head tilted down. She raised one hand to her locks and boasted her natural beauty.

In the third and final frame, Norwood was captured from a lower angle. She tugged at her braids with both hands and looked down at the camera with her youthful face.

For her caption, she hashtagged the post with her latest album title, b7.

In the span of 17 hours, Norwood’s upload racked up more than 62,000 likes and over 930 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“I adore everything about this shoot,” one user wrote.

“So is this what Mother Nature looked like?” another person shared.

“I love it! Your entire style is a mood,” remarked a third fan.

“How do you look like you are 16? Omg you look so beautiful and like a teenager, you haven’t aged one bit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Norwood dropped her most recent studio album, b7, at the end of July and received a lot of praise from fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she became a trending topic on Twitter after thousands of users took to the social media platform to discuss the LP. The record that features collaborations with DJ Camper, Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar, and her daughter Sy’rai became her seventh Top 20 entry on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.