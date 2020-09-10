‘Big Brother’ Alum Kaysar Ridha Says He’s ‘Mortified’ By The Actions Of All-Star Players Who Mocked Ian Terry

The 'Big Brother' veteran says he has 'zero tolerance' for the cruel comments.

Big Brother star Kaysar Ridha is speaking out about the shocking behavior of some of the all-star houseguests this season on the CBS reality show.

The Big Brother fan favorite, who was the third person evicted on this summer’s All-Stars season, posted to Twitter to respond to reports that several of the players have been making fun of fellow veteran Ian Terry. The Season 14 winner recently revealed that he is on the autism spectrum, and he bonded with Kaysar over the revelation when they were in the house together.

On Twitter, Kaysar made it clear that he has no patience for someone who mocks another person.

Kaysar responded to a post by BB21 player Kat Dunn afters she shared a list of strengths that many people with autism have, including strong memory skills, independent thinking, and non-judgemental listening skills.

“People on the spectrum are some of the best our society has to offer,” Kaysar wrote. ” I’m mortified by the actions of these Big Brother houseguests. Before leaving I reminded Ian to never let anyone laugh at him. Ever. Period.”

Kaysar also blasted his co-stars in a separate tweet as he said the inside of the CBS summertime house reflects “society’s failures” when it comes to the handling of diversity.

“We could use a lesson in empathy & awareness,” he added. “Ppl who are neurodiverse & on the spectrum should be protected not trashed. I have zero tolerance on this issue. #BB22.”

Kaysar’s very pointed tweets were posted after live feed viewers saw several contestants talking about Ian and how he rocks back and forth on a chair or the outdoor hammock as a self-soothing technique when he is talking. Nicole Franzel and Daniele Briones were seen on the live feeds saying Ian’s behavior makes them uncomfortable, according to Newsweek. Dani went so far as to say his rocking movements were stressing her out.

Memphis Garrett cruelly used the term “red rum” — a term from the 1980 Stephen King horror movie The Shining — when describing Ian in the house. Memphis joked that he feared he would have a nightmare of Ian standing over him and rocking back and forth. Head of Household Christmas Abbott was also reportedly part of the discussion about the 29-year-old management consultant, which included the group laughing about his behavior.

Kaysar had another retort for his former co-stars regarding comments that the BB14 winner “stresses” them out.

“Hey houseguests… here’s what gave ME anxiety when [Ian Terry] walked into the room,” he wrote.

Kaysar went on to say he was stressed about how someone as smart, sweet, compassionate, and thoughtful as Ian could feel so nervous about how people perceive him or will treat him. He suggested that the All-Stars change their perspective.