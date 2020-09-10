Bindi Irwin Snuggles With Her Dog Piggy & Poses With Mom Terri In New Instagram Snap

Bindi Irwin snuggled with her dog Piggy and posed alongside her mother Terri in a new Instagram snap. The daughter of the late Steve Irwin glowed in the photograph taken at The Australia Zoo, the wildlife refuge run by the Irwin family. The women were seen with their respective pets in the adorable pic. Terri held her beloved Pug, Stella, close to her chest while Bindi cradled her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Piggy, in front of her stomach.

Bindi is in the early stages of her first pregnancy. She and husband Chandler Powell announced the exciting news in an Instagram post seen here.

The mother and daughter carried the animals with care in the sweet photograph. They twinned in green fleece jackets that bore the insignia of their workplace. Bindi paired blue jeans with her jacket while Terri sported khaki pants.

Each of the women wore their long hair loose. Terri’s tresses are dark in color and feature thick bangs, a look she has worn for years. She gazed directly at the camera in the image. Bindi’s hair is a honey color and was loosely curled at the ends.

The two stood in an outdoor area of the zoo. It featured green grass, several concrete walkways, and lush landscaping which included trees and bushes local to Australia.

Fans of the 22-year-old adored the sweet mother-and-daughter photograph. Many praised Terri’s youthful looks and the women’s apparent affection for one another in the image’s comments section.

“I can’t wait to see that baby bump. Hope motherhood is treating you well,” shared one follower.

“Aww, you ladies are beautiful,” wrote a second fan.

“You and your mom are idols! Your connection is stunning. Forever beautiful ladies,” remarked a third social media user.

“Bindi you and your mom look so beautiful and the happy pets so lovely!!” shared a fourth fan.

Bindi recently referenced her pup’s involvement in the day she told her husband of six months she was pregnant. She recalled the remarkable moment via an Instagram share where the two cuddled with their pooch, as seen here. Bindi explained that Chandler had made her a cup of tea when she joined him in the kitchen of their home and shared the life-changing news. Piggy, who according to Bindi realized something was different, sat at the couple’s feet. Bindi would state that the dog’s actions reinforced her feelings as to how perceptive animals are.